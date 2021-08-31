Harold Robert “Bob” Gammon died Aug. 30, 2021, at his home in Laurel. He was 85.

Mr. Gammon was the founder of Woodside Orchards in Jamesport.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home, with Msgr. Dan Picciano officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.