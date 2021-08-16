Riverhead resident John D. Diestel died Aug. 12, 2021, at his home. He was 90.

Born March 17, 1931, in Omaha, Neb., he was the son of Peter and Odella (Reeh) Diestel.

Mr. Diestel served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1954. He worked as administrator of maintenance for Pan American Airways at JFK Airport.

Predeceased by his wife, Betty, he is survived by his children, John (the late Ellen), Diana (Karl) Johanson and Glenn; his grandchildren, Matthew Barba and Lindsay Barba; and his sister, Gladys Scovel.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a committal service, with military honors, at Calverton National Cemetery.

