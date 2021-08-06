John May Mile & 5K Race returning Sept. 12 to benefit Greenport Fire Department

The start of the 2018 John May Mile at Peconic Landing Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon photos)

Peconic Landing’s 15th annual John May Mile & 5K Race will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 to benefit the Greenport Fire Department.

The “Community Giveback Celebration” will include a marketplace featuring local vendors, artisans, farmers, food trucks, a classic car exhibit and live music, among other things. Vendor registration fees from the marketplace, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will go towards the Greenport Fire Department.

The race offers both a mile-long walk and a 3.1-mile run. Registration will open at 8 a.m. near the entrance of Peconic Landing’s Community Center. The race and walk will start at 9 a.m. Virtual participants can upload race times between Sept. 12 and 19. The awards ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the lawn behind Brecknock Hall, where Peconic Landing will also honor New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk ) for his aid to Peconic Landing during the pandemic.

The annual 5K has raised more than $280,000 since it was started in 2005, according to a press release. The race did not run in 2020, but the most recent event in 2019 raised more than $21,000 for the fire department.

“The generous donations from this annual event go a long way towards rescue equipment, firefighting equipment, and even EMS training courses,” Greenport Chief Wayde Manwaring said in a press release, noting that in recent years, funds have purchased a CPR machine and off-road vehicle for the fire department. “These purchases truly make a difference when someone is in need. We are so grateful for the continued support from Peconic Landing and the East End community.”

Live and virtual runners can register at www.peconiclanding.org/giveback. The race entry fee is $25 per adult and $15 for students. The mile entry fee is $10 per adult and $5 for those 14 and under or 55 and older.

Times Review Media Group is a media sponsor for the event.