John O. Helgesen of Boca Raton, Fla., and Southold died July 9, 2021, in Florida. He was 87.

Born Dec. 3, 1933, in Brooklyn, he spent his early years in Brooklyn and summers in Southold.

Following graduation from Brooklyn Technical High School, Mr. Helgesen earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree in math and physics from Adelphi University.

He worked for Northrop Grumman Corporation for 35 years as a project manager in the research department.

Family said he enjoyed singing and playing his guitar, sailing, golfing and serving at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, with which he took part in mission trips to India and Haiti.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie; two sons, Darren and Douglas; and two grandchildren.