Joseph E. Farrell, M.D.

Joseph E. Farrell, M.D., of Laurel, formerly of Huntington, N.Y., died on Aug. 26, 2021. He was 93.

Mr. Farrell was born Sept. 23, 1927, in The Bronx. The family — Joseph Sr. and Martha, with Helen, Edward and Mary, moved to Sunnyside and eventually Douglaston, N.Y. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947, graduated from St. John’s University in 1949, and completed medical school at SUNY/Downstate in 1953. He then began an orthopedic career that would last more than 60 years. He served as head of orthopedics at Huntington Hospital and as director of the Cerebral Palsy Clinic at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, a role that became his professional passion.

In 1958 Joe married Eileen Leary. They moved to Huntington, where daughter Megan and sons Tim, Paul, Peter and Tom joined Dad on his walks at the seminary, fishing on the causeway and in Boy Scout Troop 78. In the Laurel summer home along with goddaughter Marykate Digregorio, long dinner conversations, boating adventures and weekly projects filled the warm days. After the untimely passing of Eileen in 1994, Joe blessedly found Imelda Corcoran and they married in 1996, expanding the family with stepchildren Dan, Kieran and Ilana.

With Mel’s encouragement, Joe dove into his history, learning Irish and gaining his Irish passport. Having previously traveled to Guatemala to conduct medical missions, Joe also served as president of ProPapa Missions America, leading surgical brigades to Honduras to save many children from crippling lives of misery. He continued to work at St. Charles Hospital until he was 87 years old.

Joe was always happiest in the company of family and friends, continually expanding his social circle with friends in Ireland, Guatemala, Honduras and beyond. His large generosity and welcome will be missed by all.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Sept. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ProPapa Missions America (propapamissionsamerica.org).

