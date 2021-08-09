Marie Irene Dickerson of Toms River, N.J., formerly of Southold and Mattituck, passed peacefully on Aug. 2, 2021.

Irene was born on Jan. 10, 1922, to Adeline Leona and Camil John Perry in Somerville, Mass. She lived in the Boston area in her early years, graduating from Milton (Mass.) High School and working for a time as a secretary in the academic offices at Harvard University.

On Feb. 13, 1944, she married the love of her life, Samuel Lloyd Dickerson. They made their home in Washington, D.C., until Lloyd’s discharge from the U.S. Navy. They returned to her husband’s childhood home of Southold and later opened and operated Dickerson’s Marine for over 25 years. They retired to Peterborough, N.H., in 1984.

Irene was predeceased by her husband in 1993 and is survived by her three children, Carol Czujko (Zenon), Janice Reilly (Brendan) and Michael Dickerson (Deena). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Deborah Kennelly (Paul), Cynthia McHugh (Patrick), Scott Czujko, Brendan Reilly (Kristin) and Caitlin Smith (Chris). Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck on Aug. 6 and the Celebration of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church at on Aug. 7. Burial at Calverton National Cemetery was private. Memorial donations may be made to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

This is a paid notice.