Masks returning when students are back in school, Dancers perform to raise awareness of domestic violence
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 18.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Masks returning when students are back in school, with some flexibility in Mattituck
At SLG Dance Company, dancers perform to raise awareness, funds for charitable causes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Masks to be required indoors to start new school year in Riverhead
Suffolk Theater announces vaccination, COVID test requirement for entry to all events
NORTHFORKER
Broadway comes to the North Fork as stars of ‘Mean Girls’ to perform at Rose Hill Vineyards
The List: The best big salads on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72. There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening.