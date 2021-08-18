Masks returning when students are back in school, Dancers perform to raise awareness of domestic violence

Greenport superintendent Marlon Small said masks will be required when his school reopens next month. Credit: Brianne Ledda

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Masks returning when students are back in school, with some flexibility in Mattituck

At SLG Dance Company, dancers perform to raise awareness, funds for charitable causes

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Masks to be required indoors to start new school year in Riverhead

Suffolk Theater announces vaccination, COVID test requirement for entry to all events

NORTHFORKER

Broadway comes to the North Fork as stars of ‘Mean Girls’ to perform at Rose Hill Vineyards

The List: The best big salads on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72. There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening.