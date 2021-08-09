Merry Lou Minnick, 71, of Laurel N.Y., died Aug. 1, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

She was the adored mother of Lisa (Allen) Tooker and Jamie (Keri) Minnick; cherished daughter of Patricia Curven May; and beloved grandmother to Gavin, James, Kai and Henry. Merry Lou’s husband, Kenneth Minnick, predeceased her. She is survived by her brother, Scott May.

A funeral service was held at Living Water Full Gospel Church in Aquebogue, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

