More than 1,000 bees stolen from North Fork farm, Park district proposes 39% tax increase

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, August 10.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
More than 1,000 bees believed stolen from North Fork farm
Mattituck Park District proposes 39% tax increase; vote Thursday
Suffolk County Health Department to follow CDC guidance on masks in schools; announcement ‘imminent’
NORTHFORKER
Family Fun Nights offer new way for all to experience Brick Cove Marina
North Fork Dream Home: Board and batten ranch that lets the beauty of the area take center stage
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71.