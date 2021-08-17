N.Y. health care workers and nursing home staff must be vaccinated, Southold Town to host Narcan training

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, August 17.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

All N.Y. health care workers, nursing home staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27

Southold Town to host virtual, in-person Narcan training sessions

Candles glow in Mitchell Park for those who died of drug overdoses

‘A natural in the kitchen,’ Pridwin Hotel chef Swainson Brown remembered as great talent, teacher

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town to hold quarterly water forums to address multiple issues

Stop the Violence Tournament returns to Riverhead

Riverhead Raceway: Baker’s ride goes from 12th to first

NORTHFORKER

At Greenport Harbor Brewing and Matchbox Distilling, inspiration for the next craft drink might come from anywhere

North Fork Dream Home: Custom-build with a country feel

Painter, writer and garden designer Skip Wachsberger’s legacy blossoms in the gardens of Orient

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.