National Weather Service warns of extreme heat, Southold approves restrictions for leaf blowers

The Dime Savings Bank in Mattituck shows passersby just how hot it is outside today. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 13.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

National Weather Service, Southold Town warn of extreme heat through Friday

Southold Town Board approves hours restrictions for leaf blowers

Greenport’s new athletic director realizes a dream

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board considers forming new committee to make recommendations on marijuana regulations

Agreement reached to allow demolition of downtown buildings for Town Square

Residents speak out against large-scale industrial complex proposed for Calverton

Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: An unlikely art gallery you can rent for yourself

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of August 14