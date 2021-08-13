National Weather Service warns of extreme heat, Southold approves restrictions for leaf blowers
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 13.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
National Weather Service, Southold Town warn of extreme heat through Friday
Southold Town Board approves hours restrictions for leaf blowers
Greenport’s new athletic director realizes a dream
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board considers forming new committee to make recommendations on marijuana regulations
Agreement reached to allow demolition of downtown buildings for Town Square
Residents speak out against large-scale industrial complex proposed for Calverton
Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: An unlikely art gallery you can rent for yourself
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of August 14