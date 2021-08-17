Navid Ahmadzadeh

Navid Ahmadzadeh, born December 1990 in Tehran, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Southold.

Navid marched through life to the beat of his own drum, determinedly unconventional, while his charismatic warmth, generosity and fierce loyalty affected everyone he met. The outpouring of grief from the local community and online has been testament to how many people loved him. Our extended family that spans the continents are mourning their premature loss. Locally, his preschool brothers and sisters arranged a candlelight vigil in Greenport on Sunday, Aug. 15, together with other families that were felled by the scourge that swept through our community last week.

Navid, our only child, went through pre- and middle school at Grace Church in Manhattan and high school at The Gunnery in Connecticut. He found higher education at Salve Regina in Newport, R.I., challenging but earned an alternate higher degree in heavy metal music. Navid’s first passion has been metal music and his family of metalheads are saddened by their loss.

Navid attended Southold Yacht Club summer schools throughout his childhood and became an instructor. Each summer his cousins and friends celebrated all that the North Fork offers children. So many who shared those bucolic days have rallied around the family this week. We are so grateful for their support.

Leaving college early, Navid had an extraordinary working life, ranging from apprentice blacksmith and film gaffer in the U.K., to jewelrymaking and sales in the diamond district of Manhattan. Locally, he was instantly recognizable with his metal shirt, Slayer hat and a fistful of rings, while driving his grey F-150 with metal music blaring. Navid worked locally in construction for New England Barns and Ron Morizzo before his recent recruitment by Sea Tow — a job that he was really excited by.

In the U.S., Navid is survived by his parents, Vera and Mo; his aunt Nadia Petrovic; and her children, Aria, Kia, and Andre. His uncle Ahmad and aunt Fiona and their kids, Yasmin, Hadi and Abrisham, survive him in the U.K. Navid was embraced by the love of a large extended family scattered across the globe.

The family will hold a private service on Friday, Aug. 20. They plan to have a memorial service at their home in Southold in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Navid to Community Action Southold Town online through castsoutholdtown.org or by mail to P.O. Box 159, Greenport NY 11944.

We miss you. #metalforever299

