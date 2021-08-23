North Fork was spared the worst from Henri Sunday

A Southold Town police car stationed at the docks in Greenport Sunday morning. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The North Fork was spared the worst Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri shifted to the east of Long Island, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds but not the destruction that had been anticipated.

A steady flow of onlookers headed to beaches and docks to see if any flooding had occurred at high tide Sunday afternoon but the effects of the storm were minimal.

It was only on Fishers Island, a portion of Southold Town that is closer to Connecticut that ended up in the storm’s direct path, but even there officials reported some downed trees but less damage than expected.

Back on the mainland, there were very few reports of downed trees, and while ponding on some local roads made for challenging driving conditions, most area roads remained passable.

As for Monday, well we’re not quite done with the effects of the storm.

A flood watch remains in effect today as more rain is likely for the area, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature today will be about 82 degrees with a low tonight of around 71.

