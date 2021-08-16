Police urge people to heed caution following string of overdose deaths, Moore’s Lane to be repaved this week

Tina Wolf and Larrin Gerard speak with the group that gathered at Feather Hill Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 16.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Very, very dangerous’ batch of drugs has killed six local residents this week; police urge people to heed caution

Traffic Alert: Moore’s Lane in Greenport to close periodically this week for repaving

Group comes together to train and hand out Narcan kits in Southold in wake of overdose deaths

Alec Baldwin comes to Orient to talk about faith, COVID and democracy

Mattituck father alleges abuse in lawsuit against group home

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Baseball: Now a pro with Ducks, Bottari keeps MLB dream alive

Cops: Riverhead man arrested in connection to three burglaries

Police: Flanders man threatened person with knife

NORTHFORKER

One Minute in Shelter Island Heights

All the best ways to enjoy local peaches on the North Fork

The sisters behind For Goodness Cakes make the sweetest dreams come true

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.