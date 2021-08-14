Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 12, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 19-25, 2021.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• STEJ LLC to Early Rising Farm LLC, 1850 Cox Ln (1000-96-3-6.1), (V), $400,000

• Pisa-Relli, A, & Trust to Johnson, Helen, 815 Sterling Rd (1000-104-1-28), (R), $815,000

• Pilles, K, to Curto, Andrew, 560 Fishermans Beach Rd (1000-111-1-16), (R), $2,335,125

• Pisa-Relli, A, & Trust to Quiet Man Holdings LLC, 5810 Skunk Ln (1000-138-2-26), (V), $70,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Durgaji Corp to Dumancela Guaman, Luis, 44 Nassau St (900-142-3-34.3), (R), $520,000

• Lawrence, J & H, to Berglin, Erin, 82 Fern Ave (900-148-4-41), (R), $285,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Lerian, A, to Vinci, Lisa, 61475 CR 48 Unit A201 (1000-45.1-2-1), (R), $420,000

• Vitale, A, to Cooper, Jonathan, 61475 CR 48, #208R, Bldg C (1000-45.1-2-22), (R), $450,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Orient Park Estates to 1010 Bight Rd Orient LLC, 1010 Bight Rd (1000-14-2-20), (V), $575,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Shiels, P, by Admr to 474 Shore Road Realty LLC, 474 Sound Shore Rd (600-7-1-20.1), (V), $475,000

• Schneider, C, by Executor to Mojanales Flipping Home, 18 Hallock St (600-102-4-5), (R), $343,000

• Downs, B, to Cantwell, William, 98 Mulberry Commons (600-109.1-1-98), (R), $310,000

• Kukla Family Trust to Goodale IV, Harold, 30 Brown St (600-130-1-13), (R), $510,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Jackson, R & M, to Hoffmann, George, 8 N Ferry Rd (700-15-3-80.4), (R), $695,000

• Stankevich,M, by Admr to Alden Construction Corp, 22 Locust Point Rd (701-1-3-14.2), (V), $1,375,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Gold/Muller, C, to JALC Expeditions LLC, 1600 Hyatt Rd (1000-50-1-6), (R), $2,900,000

• LighhouseRoad & Kaplan to Naske, Jacob, 460 Lighthouse Rd (1000-51-2-2.3), (R), $776,000

• Russ, R & V, to Brandt, Ian, 452 Paradise Shore Rd (1000-79-5-13), (R), $599,000

• Cipriano, J, to Frade, Paul, 8150 Main Bayview Rd (1000-87-5-23.6), (V), $375,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)