Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 19, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 26-July 2, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Aquebogue Square LLC to 508 Main Rd LLC, 508 Main Rd (600-66-2-15), (C), $1,100,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• 3174 Sound Avenue LLC to Butterfly Birdie Bluff LLC, 3174 Sound Ave (600-12-2-2.1), (V), $200,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Perkins, J & L, to Schulke, Ryan, 8 Silver Beech Ln (600-39-7-8), (R), $1,650,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 124 Front Street Corp to GP 124 LLC, 124 Front St (1001-4-9-26), (C), $1,375,000

Lykonvani & Tellus Cap to AE Menhaden LLC, Front St & Third St (1001-5-4-5), (C), $8,250,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Kobielski, B Trust to Jamesport Beach House LLC, 134 St Marys Dr (600-69-3-51), (R), $510,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Williams, L & T, to Wagner, Ellen, 6825 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-17), (R), $736,025

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Breen, J & Deegan Breen to Tellus Capital LLC, 305 North Dr (1000-106-6-18), (R), $675,000

• Jones, E, by Admrs to Geehreng, Christopher, 17800 Route 25 (1000-115-4-14), (R), $573,000

• Aloisio, E, by Executor to Garcia, Sara, 5275 New Suffolk Ave (1000-115-4-30), (V), $540,000

• Marjam 50 LLC to ONR LLC, 735 Westphalia Rd (1000-141-3-21), (R), $350,500

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Ray, J & S & M & J Jr, to Maul, George, 310 Orchard St (1000-117-7-5), (V), $347,500

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Stelzel, W, to Ramirez, Stuart, 465 Sound Shore Rd (600-7-1-17.5), (R), $725,000

• Rinehart, R & R, & Genest, to Angus, Tessa, 2721 Roanoke Ave (600-15-1-3), (R), $935,000

• AA 1 Management Inc to 201 Tyler Court LLC, 201 Tyler Ct (600-64-1-6.52), (V), $180,000

• Baione, D, & Drozd, M, to Vallillo, Michele, 88 Tuthills Ln (600-68-1-3), (R), $555,000

• Hartill, J, to Diaz, Noel, 20 Josie Ct (600-81-3-31.4), (R), $189,000

• Mrva, M, to Bennett, Gerald, 34 Purple Row (#2403) (600-82.5-1-35), (R), $525,000

• Llamas, S, to Carleton, Nicholas, 420 Marcy Ave (600-123-2-20), (R), $490,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Garcia III, A & J, to Hommert, Andreas, 18 Country Club Dr (700-3-2-26), (V), $685,000

• Heimann, R & E, to Boylan, Anne, 10 Grand Ave (700-5-6-5), (R), $1,835,000

• Clark, R & C, to Clark, Sean, 41 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-70.1), (R), $775,000

• Beach Shack LLC to Valentino Qualified Trust, Heidi, 8 Osprey Ln (700-23-2-63.1), (R), $2,050,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Grzic, B & C, to 16125 Soundview Realty LLC, 16125 Soundview Ave (1000-50-2-19), (R), $1,650,000

• Boyd, H, by Executor to TMK Manhasset I LLC, 630 Calves Neck Rd (1000-63-7-20), (V), $480,000

• Fokine, C & H to Geoffroy, Evan, 2505 Wells Ave (1000-70-4-18), (R), $1,250,000

• Olsen, D & J, to Fernandez-Aller, Carlos, 510 Sleepy Hollow Ln (1000-78-1-10.8), (V), $445,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Dotsenko, E & D, to Schmid, Cornelius, 218 Sylvan Dr (600-33-4-3), (R), $360,000

• Ferraiuolo & Azzarello to Anastasi-Darge, Frances, 14 Little Leaf Ct (600-75.1-1-14), (R), $460,000

• Moebes,B, & Giambalvo, J, to Loquet, Patrick, 18 Michaels Ln (600-96-1-9.1), (R), $540,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)