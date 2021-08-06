Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 5, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 12-18, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Lee, J & L, to Goebel, Robert, 52 Colonial Dr (600-86-2-5.19), (R), $789,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Perfello, Robert, Harvest Pointe Home #76 (1000-102.1-1-44), (R), $727,000

• Hudgens,T & Carter, C, to Arnold, Gerard, 6640 Skunk Ln (1000-104-5-6.1), (R), $690,000

• Olsen, M by Referee to Chandler Real Estate LLC, 25615 Route 25 (1000-109-2-6), (R), $472,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Cartolano, C, &Iannone to Villanti, Bryan, 265 Rabbit Ln (1000-31-17-10), (R), $995,000

• Haas, G, to Mamukash, Zurab, 275 Marina Ln (1000-35-8-5.10), (R), $885,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Mazzella, F & J, to Crouse, Christopher, 243 & 220 Royal Ave (900-123-1-57), (R), $416,000

• Nappi, B, to Savio, Bennett & Marian, 283 Long Neck Blvd (900-123-2-11), (R), $515,000

• Buono, E, Estate to Cooper, Jean Marie, 203 Long Neck Blvd (900-123-5-12), (R), $667,500

• Muldrow, L & D, to Old Quogue Group LLC, 224 Old Quogue Rd (900-140-2-8), (R), $330,000

• Gorczyca, M & K, to Roth, Joseph, 46 Groves Dr (900-144-1-36), (R), $405,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Duffy Jurzenia, D, to Vavas, James, 3165 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-7), (R), $900,000

• Kehl, R & J, to Sanchez, Idanes, 415 Kaplan Ave (1001-4-1-6), (R), $265,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• TDG Jamesport Owner to Gabrielsen Farms LLC, Manor Lane (600-47-1-3.8), (V), $665,000

• Nelson Jamesport Trst to FHP Enterprises Inc, 66 St Marys Dr (600-69-3-43), (R), $205,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Dunn, J & S, to King, Stephen, 1900 Laurel Trail (1000-125-4-24.17), (V), $465,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Clemente NY Holdings to Mazi Holdings LLC, 1900 Bailie Beach Rd (1000-99-3-13), (R), $2,100,000

• King Jr, S & J to Palminteri, Melchiore, 4550 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-17-2.2), (R), $775,000

• Daly, M & L, to Hoyer, Donald, 460 Westview Dr (1000-139-1-13), (R), $790,000

• Montefusco, W & P, to Kim, Sandra, 475 Pacific St (1000-141-4-16), (R), $737,500

ORIENT (11957)

• Close, B, & Hoblock,JC, to Bagan, Joanne, 530 Orchard St (1000-25-4-7), (R), $1,950,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Donnelly, M, to Mark, Glen, 32 Star Flower Row (600-18-4-1), (R), $775,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Yang, E & H, to Jayaraman, Adithya, 33 Country Club Dr (700-1-1-96), (R), $1,880,000

• Lenderking, W & S, to Eichenberger, Tricia, 7 Spring Garden A (700-5-4-24), (R), $1,450,000

• Sherman, B & G, to 18 Bowditch Road LLC, 18 Bowditch Rd (700-14-3-53.6), (R), $850,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Hallock Amendola Rest to Caccese, Charles, 127 S Jamesport Ave (600-92-2-20), (R), $475,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Blaskovic, N & O to Fraser, John, 580 Willow Pt Rd (1000-56-5-29), (R), $1,150,000

• Bernstein, R, by Executors to Walker, Robert, 7599 Soundview Ave (1000-59-6-10), (V), $250,000

• Eiserman, E, to Peconic Land Trust Inc, 6480 Soundview Ave (1000-59-8-2), (V), $100,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Delvecchio, D & D, to Allard, Matthew, 177 Dogwood Dr (600-54-1-22), (R), $420,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)