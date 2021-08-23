Peconic resident Robert W. Busby Jr. died Aug. 21, 2021, at his home. He was 78.

Born April 12, 1943, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Barbara (Reardon) and Robert W. Busby Sr. He graduated from Plainedge High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University and a master’s degree from Long Island University.

On June 25, 1967, he married Anita Vames at St. Peter of Alcantara Church in Port Washington.

Mr. Busby was a history teacher in the Port Washington School District for 36 years. He was a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, a Nassau County Coach of the Year and a member of the Paul D. Schreiber Athletic Hall of Fame.

He was a past president of Roslyn Rescue Fire Department and the North Fork Captains Association.

His hobbies included fishing and camping.

Predeceased by his sister Gloria Busby Bello, he is survived by his wife, Anita; his children, Kelly Busby (Trisha), Cassandra Busby Davern (James) and Ryan Busby (Annie); nine grandchildren; and his sister Mary Jane Busby Vaccaro.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Schreiber Athletics/Wrestling Booster, 101 Campus Drive, Port Washington, NY 11050; or East End Hospice (eeh.org).

