Former Mattituck resident Sonya Geis died Aug. 27, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was 86.

Predeceased by her husband, J. Patrick Geis, she is survived by her children, Mindy Robinson, Cory Geis, Cary Geis and Todd Geis; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Family said among her favorite pastimes were fellowship with friends at church and volunteering at the church bookstore.

Arrangements will follow at a later date.