Southold Blotter: Church reports nearly $95K stolen in 10 separate transactions

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A Southold man told police Aug. 19 that he received calls from unknown numbers in which people requested money. One caller requested $400 in exchange for a phone and another asked for $300 in order to have immigration paperwork signed. The man said he sent a total of $767 to the callers. Police told him not to send any more money and that the calls were scams.

• On Aug. 21 police received a report of a boat in distress west of Mattituck Inlet. Officers located the vessel, which was not functioning due to a throttle linkage break, two miles west of the inlet. Area rescue boats were unable to respond due to the pending hurricane. Southold PD towed the boat to the DEC boat ramp at Mattituck Inlet, where it was secured to a dock.

• Representatives of the Community Christian Fellowship church in Mattituck told police Aug. 20 that money had been stolen from the church’s Capital One checking account. They reported to police that 10 separate transactions totaling $94,459.62 had been made.

• A Southold man told police Aug. 17 that a person working on a neighbor’s house took $300 worth of oysters that he had collected on his private beachfront. The Southold man said he confronted the worker, who promised to return the oysters but never did. Investigation is continuing.

• A 54-year-old Southold man, Jose Menjivar-Carbajal, was arrested Aug. 21 after he was found passed out and intoxicated in his car in Greenport. A caller had told police the car was “all over the roadway.” Police responded and found Mr. Carbajal “passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” which was running and in drive. The smell of alcohol emanated from the car and Mr. Carbajal was unsteady on his feet. It was determined he was intoxicated and was placed under arrest and held for arraignment.

• A representative of a North Fork woodworking firm told police Aug.18 that a large order of construction materials was ordered fraudulently on behalf of the woodworking firm and delivered to Washington State. The order was stopped and canceled. Investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.