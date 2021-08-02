Southold purchases development rights to nearly 107 acres, Mattituck grad and dad reach TikTok stardom
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 2.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold purchases development rights to nearly 107 acres
With nearly 14 million followers, Mattituck grad and dad reach TikTok stardom
Healthcare heroes win free tent, ceremony at Brecknock Hall in Greenport
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Proposed law aims to prevent ‘puppy mills’ in Riverhead Town
Riverhead highway chief says audit was politically motivated
Calverton powerlifter has collection of records, medals from two competitions
NORTHFORKER
Inside the Artists’ Studio: Verona Peñalba, Greenport
One Minute on the North Fork: Get lost at Peconic River Herb Farm
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.