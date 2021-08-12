Southold Town Board approves hours restrictions for leaf blowers

The Southold Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers by commercial landscapers during certain days and hours.

The law prohibits their use Monday through Friday before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m., Saturday before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. and all day on Sundays and holidays.

Supervisor Scott Russell and board member Sarah Nappa cited the law as an initial response to widespread complaints about noise disruptions in Southold.

Mr Russell noted, “It’s a start, but we’re getting there.”