Town Board considers organizing community roundtable discussions on substance abuse

A small group gathered in Mitchell Park Wednesday night to remember the six who died from opioid overdoses this month. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Southold Town Board members discussed organizing community roundtable discussions on substance abuse, following a spate of overdoses on the North Fork that left six dead earlier this month.

“Obviously, we’re all aware of the tragedy that occurred in the past week or two, so this might be a good opportunity to revisit an issue that had actually been discussed,” Supervisor Scott Russell said.

The supervisor said he knows several people who run alcohol recovery programs, and who are in recovery themselves, who may be willing to share their stories. He also suggested inviting law enforcement and families with loved ones who struggled with addiction to speak.

“It gives you a very good perspective on the psychology of drug and alcohol abuse and addiction,” he said. “Get all these different perspectives sitting around a table and have community discussions.”

Mr. Russell said there’s a group he knows “very well” that he’d like to make a presentation about misconceptions surrounding drug and alcohol addiction and offer insights about treatment.

He added that he’s aware roundtables won’t solve the drug epidemic, but education could make a difference and open up discussions about how the community can support those struggling with addiction.

Narcan Training

Narcan training will be available at noon Friday, Aug. 27 at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. All are welcome.