Women’s Lacrosse: UNC honors all-time top scorer Hoeg

Katie Hoeg winds up for a shot against Stony Brook on Feb. 14. (Credit: UNC Athletics)

Lacrosse player Katie Hoeg of Mattituck is one of three athletes the University of North Carolina will honor for their career achievements.

Hoeg, North Carolina’s all-time leading scorer, is to receive a Patterson Medal along with running back Michael Carter — who’s now a member of the New York Jets — and tennis player Sara Daavettila, the university announced last week.

Over the course of her career at North Carolina, Hoeg helped the Tar Heels to a 78-12 record, four Atlantic Coast Conference championships and three trips to the national semifinals. She ranks fourth in ACC history with 370 points, is the ACC’s all-time assists leader and is second in NCAA history with 233. This past season, as a senior, she led the nation in assists (71) and assists per game (3.38). She set the school’s single-season assist record with 73 in 2019.

Hoeg was the 2020 National Player of the Year; a first-team All-American in 2018, 2020 and 2021; a second-team All-American in 2019; a three-time All-ACC selection; and an NCAA All-Tournament honoree in 2019 and 2021.

“Extremely hard-working and focused, Katie is a great teammate and leader who has a passion for her teammates, our lacrosse program and the University of North Carolina,” coach Jenny Levy was quoted as saying by the school’s athletics website. “She was paramount to our program’s success. There is not much more Katie could have accomplished here and I cannot think of a more appropriate way to cap off her unbelievable college career.”

The Patterson Medal is based primarily on career athletic accomplishments and was first presented at UNC in 1924.