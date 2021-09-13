Allan Dickerson services set

The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Allan C. “Tuffy” Dickerson of Mattituck will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating.

Interment, with United States Army honors, will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Mr. Dickerson died Jan. 5, 2021, at age 88.

Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart R.C. Church in support of maintenance issues at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, P.O. Box 926, Cutchogue, NY 11935 or to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.