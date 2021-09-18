Blotter: Police, ambulance respond to winery after patron flips tray, ruins another person’s clothes

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A 23-year-old from New Jersey was reported to police after flipping a tray of wine and food at another customer during a dispute at Duck Walk Vineyards in Southold Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11.

After police arrived to interview the parties involved, the person who flipped the tray had an apparent anxiety attack and an ambulance was called for, they said.

The person’s mother, who was also present, paid the other party for ruined clothes, police said.

No charges were filed.

• An Ole Jule Lane resident complained to police about traffic blocking the roadway during a Kait’s Angels yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, that benefited the family of a firefighter who died responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

Police said that upon arrival they found that all cars on the street were parked legally and the road was passable.

Volunteers at the yard sale said they were making sure parking and traffic did not become an issue.

• A 22-year-old Greenport man was charged with burglary early Sunday morning after he allegedly entered a building at Eastern Long Island Kampground in Greenport and damaged a pool table. The owner of the campground called police to notify them that a group of four young men had caused the damage before taking off on foot. Police tracked down the four men and arrested Jesus Mendoza, 22, of Greenport after he admitted to causing the damage. Mendoza was also reported along with nine other men for loitering in a parking lot in Greenport Saturday. He was not charged in that incident.

• A 90-year-old Greenport woman reported to police ongoing fraud with one of her credit cards. She said she uses the card to purchase supplements for her health and believes the fraudulent transactions were related to her giving out her card number over the phone.

• A 21-year-old Mattituck woman reported a man for urinating on the sidewalk on Main Street in Greenport last Monday night. She said the man shoved her when she confronted him about it. Police said they could not find anyone matching the description of the suspect.

• Police notified a Southold woman of two garbage bags that appeared to come from her home but were illegally dumped on Pine Neck Road in Southold last Monday morning. While the woman said she did not know who dumped the bags, she agreed to remove them to avoid a summons for illegal dumping, police said.

• A 41-year-old Mattituck woman reported finding ammunition in her garage that she believed once belonged to her late grandfather. She was advised to surrender it at police headquarters, where it was stored in the property room for safekeeping.

• A 55-year-old Mattituck man was “very upset” reporting witnessing a man driving a golf cart with children in it to the BP Gas Station on Main Road last Monday morning.

• A Mattituck Park District employee reported a broken window at the Veterans Beach building last Tuesday morning.

• Two men who live on Boisseau Avenue in Southold reported to police that a woman they denied entry into their house returned later the same night banging on their door with two more women looking to come inside. The men said they did not want them there. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. last Thursday.

• A 22-year-old Laurel woman reported that a dark-colored pickup truck pulled up on her front lawn and the driver exited the vehicle and walked away. A passenger then got in the driver’s seat and drove off. She reported a man who she thought could be responsible. Police said that while they found tire marks, the man in question denied any involvement.

• A Greenport man reported another man who he saw lying down on the sidewalk in front of his home on First Street late Saturday night. Police found the man standing up but in an intoxicated state. Police escorted him to his home in Greenport.

• An 82-year-old Greenport woman reported hearing three knocks at her front door after 1 a.m. last Thursday morning, but no one was there. Police checked security camera footage and nobody appeared to have knocked. An officer also checked the house for mechanical or plumbing issues that might have caused the knocking sound but found no issues. The woman was told to call police headquarters if she heard knocking again.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.