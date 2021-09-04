Blotter: Woman arrested under Leandra’s Law after crash

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

An East Islip woman was arrested under Leandra’s Law after striking a tree in Greenport last Saturday, according to Southold Town police.

Kerri Kulla, 37, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion when she struck a tree while traveling west on Front Street. She then continued driving. Police found she was intoxicated with her 6- and 9-year-old children in the car. She was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. The arrest occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

She was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive while intoxicated with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle. She was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

• A Greenport man who was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 25 was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Edy Maldonado Giron, 28, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries after the crash that occurred east of Chapel Lane on Aug. 24. He was issued a field appearance ticket for a later court date after he was released from the hospital.

He faces several traffic violations, including for driving without a valid license.

• Police responded to Village Lane in Orient Aug. 25 after a caller said vehicles belonging to a film crew were disrupting the flow of traffic. Police arrived to find no traffic flow problem. Police received several other calls about the same issue at the same location and found vehicles parked in no parking zones. “Staff for the filming of the movie were advised to remove the vehicles and find a place to legally park them,” a report states. Staff complied and said filming would end shortly. Later, police received another call that vehicles had not been removed and the “appropriate summons” were issued.

• On Aug. 24 police responded to Third Street in Greenport to investigate a report of damage to a car. A resident at the address told police that an unknown person “intentionally scratched multiple gouges into the paint” of the car. The damage was photographed. No further information was available.

• On Aug. 23, a Cutchogue man told police someone created a fake check bearing his Capital One checking account number and made out in the amount of $6,873. Capital One accepted the check and cashed it. The account holder went to the bank, which closed the account and gave him a full refund. An investigation is continuing.

• On Aug. 27 police responded to Old Shipyard Lane in Southold to investigate a report that individuals were drinking alcohol and engaging in an ax-throwing game. The participants agreed to end the game in five minutes and to stop drinking in the road.

• A Lake Ronkonkoma man told police Aug. 26 that a Peconic man “slapped him in the face” at a Mattituck car wash. The Ronkonkoma man asked that charges be filed against the Peconic man. A “notice of trespass” was also completed, preventing the Peconic man from going to the car wash. No other information was available.

• A Greenport woman told police Aug. 26 that “fraudulent transactions” were made from her checking account totaling $2,105.95. Investigation is continuing.

• A Hampton Bays man told police Aug. 23 that he came to work at a business on County Road 48 in Greenport and found one of his company trucks smoldering from an interior fire. The Cutchogue fire department extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

• An anonymous caller told police Aug. 29 that he heard shouts in the area of Bridle Lane in Cutchogue. Police interviewed the owner of the land who said he put down an injured deer on his property.

• Police responded to Orient Point Aug. 28 to investigate a report of a person refusing to leave the Cross Sound Ferry parking lot. A ferry employee told police that a Huntington Station man arrived late for the noon boat and became irate when he was told he would be put on a standby list. Police explained ferry policy to the Huntington Station man, who said an exception should be made for him and he should be moved to the front of the line. The Huntington Station man agreed to wait for the 3 p.m. ferry.

• A “notice of trespass” was signed against a Greenport man Aug. 25 after he appeared at the Greenport 7-Eleven “in an intoxicated condition, causing a disturbance.” A police report said the man “was following other customers around and asking them to buy him beer.” A store employee signed a notice of trespass against the man, who was told he would be arrested if he returned.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.