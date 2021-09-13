Brother, sister duo wins 5K race as John May Mile & 5K returns to Greenport: Photos

Runners begin the 5K race Sunday morning. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

An annual tradition returned to Greenport Sunday morning as Peconic Landing hosted the 15th annual John May Mile & 5K Race, which benefits the Greenport Fire Department.

The event was one of many in the area forced to be canceled last year due to the pandemic.

In addition to the races, the festivities Sunday included local vendors, food trucks, a classic car exhibit and live music, all held under beautiful sunny skies.

Nearly 100 racers competed in the 5K and 15-year-old Trevor Hayes of Westhampton won the race in 16 minutes, 25.04 seconds, well ahead of the rest of the field. Trevor’s older sister, Rose Hayes, 17, a standout tennis player for Westhampton Beach High School, was the top female finisher in 19:57.78. See the full results here.

Peconic Landing presented the annual Older Americans Champion Award to State Senator Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), who represents the North Fork in the 1st District. The award, which is given annually, recognized Mr. Palumbo for his efforts to help Peconic Landing secure over 650 COVID-19 vaccinations for the East End in February, shortly after the vaccine had first become available.

The annual 5K has raised more than $280,000 since it was started in 2005, according to a press release.

“The generous donations from this annual event go a long way towards rescue equipment, firefighting equipment, and even EMS training courses,” Greenport Chief Wayde Manwaring said in a press release prior to the event.

See more photos below:





Trevor Hayes, 15, ran 16:25.04 to win the 5K Sunday morning. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Josh Serure, 20, finished in fifth place. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Rose Hayes of Westhampton crosses the finish line as the top female in the 5K. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)



Bob Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing, presents the award to Anthony Palumbo, who’s standing between Legislator Al Krupski and Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)





Photos by Jeremy Garretson