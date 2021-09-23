CAST closes on new home in Southold, Second drag racing series faces obstacles
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thurday, September 23:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As CAST closes on new home it changes name to ‘better reflect’ work it does
Greenport Village eyeing code amendments to curb commercial ‘overdevelopment;’ sparks discussion on affordable housing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
As one drag racing series ends, a second still faces obstacles to proceed at EPCAL
Town Board likely to vote on ‘puppy mill’ law at Oct. 5 meeting
Police seek public’s help to locate teenagers who left Little Flower
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Sept. 23
A fig tree that keeps on giving on Shelter Island
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.