Daily Update: Charter school eyes expansion, fundraiser honors fallen FDNY hero
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, September 3:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Proceeds from Kait’s Angels yard sale to benefit community members, honor fallen FDNY hero
Village seeks net metering as way to improve energy efficiency
Time capsule found inside old spire at Old Steeple Community Church
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Charter School eyes expansion as high school program grows
Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault after dispute inside store
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker magazine’s September issue is all about the joy of eating local
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature around 73, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.