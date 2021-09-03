Daily Update: Charter school eyes expansion, fundraiser honors fallen FDNY hero

The Sound Avenue location where the Riverhead Charter school may lease space for its expanded high school program. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, September 3:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Proceeds from Kait’s Angels yard sale to benefit community members, honor fallen FDNY hero

Village seeks net metering as way to improve energy efficiency

Time capsule found inside old spire at Old Steeple Community Church

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Charter School eyes expansion as high school program grows

Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault after dispute inside store

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker magazine’s September issue is all about the joy of eating local

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature around 73, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.