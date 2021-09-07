Daphne Horton of Cutchogue died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. She was 99.

She was born June 17, 1922, in Colkirk, Norfolk, England.

Ms. Horton was a 75-year member of Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, where she served in many positions including elder, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star and Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary.

As a young woman, her life was dominated by World War II. Her home in East Anglia was lost to many British and American air bases and was consequently subject to frequent raids by the German Luftwaffe.

Ms. Horton met her future husband, James Horton, who was stationed at an air base near her home.

She is survived by her son, Warren (Diana) Horton, daughter Meryle (John) King, grandchildren Sonya Brigham of Southold and Ryan King of Eastport and four great-grandchildren, Hayley, Cole, Quincey and Grady Brigham.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Richie King officiating.

Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Presbyterian Church.

