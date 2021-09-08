Eileen J. O’Rourke passed away peacefully at her home in East Marion, N.Y., on Sept. 3, 2021.

Eileen was born on April 20, 1933, to Mary Curley O’Rourke and John J. O’Rourke in Brooklyn, N.Y., and moved to Kings Park, N.Y., when she was 7 years old. She was raised in Kings Park with her beloved siblings, Maureen Ryan (Gerad), Mabel Cooney (John), Sonny O’Rourke (Janet) and Patrick O’Rourke (Doreen). She graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn in 1950.

Eileen spent most of her long, successful career in the New York State Unified Court System, rising to the position of chief clerk of Suffolk County Criminal Court prior to her retirement.

Eileen’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her large family. In 1989 she started a treasured family tradition, her annual Christmas party that all her siblings, nieces and nephews attended. It was the highlight of the year for her and her family.

Along with Mabel, John, Janet and Doreen, she is survived by 17 nieces and nephews; 28 grandnieces and -nephews; 15 great-grandnieces and -nephews; and many cousins and friends. She was loved by all.

