Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Skinner

Southold resident Elizabeth “Beth” Skinner, formerly of Mattituck, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 88.

Born Oct. 14, 1932, in Roslyn, she was the daughter of Anthony and Stella (Kuch) Pokora. She graduated from Roslyn High School in 1950 and married Robert J. Skinner on May 2, 1953, in Glen Cove.

She worked as an admitting representative at St. Charles Hospital for 11 years.

Family said she enjoyed making rosaries and knitting.

Predeceased by her husband in 2015, and her sister, Irene McCarthy, she is survived by her children, Robert, of Jamesport; John, of Greenport; Brian, of Stony Brook; and Linda Pandino of Manchester, Wash. Five grandchildren also survive.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.