Greenport resident Elma W. Newalis died Sept. 17, 2021, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 101 years old.

She was born July 27, 1920, in Mattituck to Nancy (Edwards) and Frank R. Tyler, and married Albert Newalis on July 21, 1951.

Family members said she enjoyed gardeing, crafting, cooking and bingo.

Predeceased by her husband and eight siblings, Ms. Newalis is survived by her son, Timothy (Mary Anne), of Mattituck; a granddaughter, Lisa (Adam) Hashagen of Greenport; and a great-granddaughter, Laila Winter Hashagen of Greenport.

Arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

