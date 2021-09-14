Former Doroski’s Nursery to reopen under new ownership

Lisa and David Cifarelli outside their upcoming nursery in Southold.

The former Doroski’s Nursery on County Road 48 in Southold will reopen under new ownership this fall.

The new garden center, called Cifarelli’s Nursery, will primarily sell ornamental and tropical plants rather than many flowers, said owner David Cifarelli of Laurel. He also plans to sell Christmas trees, crape myrtles, boxwoods and succulents.

“The front of the property is going to be run the same as Doroski’s that was here; we’re going to do a wholesale nursery,” Mr. Cifarelli said.

The site will also sell yard products such as planters, fire rings and fences, many made from repurposed materials and sporting unique designs by Mr. Cifarelli. The nursery will offer, for instance, planters made from mining equipment and logs hollowed out by carpenter ants.

Mr. Cifarelli, who owns Crystal Clear Window Cleaning in Mattituck, purchased the five-acre nursery property in mid-May. “Somewhere along the line, I was probably bored doing the business I was doing for 30 years,” he said, adding that he’s passionate about landscaping.

“If I wasn’t in the window-cleaning business, I would be landscaping. We’re not running a landscaping company, but we’re building containers, you know, dealing with nursery stuff,” he said.

Mr. Cifarelli, who along with his wife grew up on the North Fork and attended Mattituck High School, also plans to plant a fig farm and further commercially develop the back four acres of the property. If all goes well, he hopes to open the orchard next year.