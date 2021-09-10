Governor announces #VaxtoSchool campaign, Mattituck 9/11 responder was no stranger to danger

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces the #VaxtoSchool campaign Wednesday. (Credit: Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, September 10:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Governor announces #VaxtoSchool campaign to help boost vaccination rates among children

Remembering 9/11: Mattituck first responder was no stranger to danger

Remembering 9/11: Stories of heroism, grief and healing told in the aftermath of the terror attack

Gail Horton’s art depicts local stories and landscapes

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board denies special permit for proposed office building in Aquebogue

Town Board to vote on agreement with company to allow cars damaged during Ida to be stored at EPCAL

Cops: Man found dead in parking lot, no foul play suspected

NORTHFORKER

In the kitchen with Kontiki’s inventive chef

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of Sept. 11

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. Expect the sunshine to last through the weekend with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s on Sunday and Monday.