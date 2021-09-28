Greenport condo vote delayed over perceived lack of restrictions on affordable units, Town matching federal funds for Peconic Estuary program

An aerial view of 123 Sterling Avenue, the undeveloped lot where the units have been proposed. Credit: Zillow

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, September 28:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Vote delayed on Greenport condos after resident questions lack of restrictions on affordable units, saying it’s ‘ripe for abuse’

For the first time, East End towns matching federal funds for Peconic Estuary program

Girls Volleyball: Tuckers seek second county title in same year

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Suffolk Theater proposing 28-apartment, five-story expansion

Police offer reward for arrest of suspects alleged to have stolen wallets from shopping carts at Riverhead Costco

Riverhead Raceway: Soper nabs third Modified title in four years

NORTHFORKER

Your North Fork pumpkin picking cheat sheet for 2021

North Fork Dream Home: Cozy up in this peaceful Mattituck retreat

WEATHER

Showers are likely today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.