Greenport condo vote delayed over perceived lack of restrictions on affordable units, Town matching federal funds for Peconic Estuary program
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, September 28:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Vote delayed on Greenport condos after resident questions lack of restrictions on affordable units, saying it’s ‘ripe for abuse’
For the first time, East End towns matching federal funds for Peconic Estuary program
Girls Volleyball: Tuckers seek second county title in same year
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Suffolk Theater proposing 28-apartment, five-story expansion
Police offer reward for arrest of suspects alleged to have stolen wallets from shopping carts at Riverhead Costco
Riverhead Raceway: Soper nabs third Modified title in four years
NORTHFORKER
Your North Fork pumpkin picking cheat sheet for 2021
North Fork Dream Home: Cozy up in this peaceful Mattituck retreat
WEATHER
Showers are likely today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.