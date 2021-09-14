Greenport parklets will shutter by end of this month, Photos from John May Mile in Greenport
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, September 14:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport parklets will shutter by end of this month
Town Hall Notes: New truck is No. 1 priority; ZBA fee hike mulled
Brother, sister duo wins 5K race as John May Mile & 5K returns to Greenport: Photos
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Proposed ‘puppy mill’ law faces criticism from pet shop owners at public hearing
Public hearing scheduled for Sept. 21 on proposed solar moratorium
NORTHFORKER
What I learned at the 15th Annual North Fork Foodie Festival
North Fork Dream Home: Endless Summer Vibes in this Greenport home
WEATHER
Expect clouds early today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.