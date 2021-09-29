Harbes under scrutiny of liquor authority, PBMC Foundation receives $1M donation 

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, September 29:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Neighbor’s complaints puts Harbes under scrutiny of NY State Liquor Authority

PBMC Foundation receives $1M donation from retired doctor

Girls Soccer: Szczotka brings life with dead-ball kicks for MSG

NORTHFORKER

Classic cars are picture perfect on the North Fork

The best East Coast getaways for peak foliage viewing

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.