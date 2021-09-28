A celebration of life service for Harry Winfield Thurber Jr. and Nancy Elizabeth Thurber will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold. Masks are required. A brief outdoor reception will follow.

Mr. Thurber died March 24, 2020, at Peconic Landing in Greenport at the age of 90. Ms. Thurber died the next day, March 25, at age 89.

Mr. Thurber was born in Bay Shore and graduated from Bay Shore High School. He graduated from New York State Merchant Marine Academy at Fort Schuyler with a bachelor’s degree in marine science, studied civil engineering at University of New Hampshire and earned a master’s degree in oceanography from C.W. Post College of Long Island University. He worked as a naval architect and marine engineer for George G. Sharp Inc. in New York City; started and ran his own engineering design and industrial tooling company, Magniquip Inc.; and managed projects in New York for John J. McMullen & Associates until retirement.

Ms. Thurber (née Cummings) was born in Rahway, N.J. She was a graduate of Bay Shore High School and Wheelock College in Boston, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She later tutored homebound elementary school students.

The Thurbers were married in November 1951 and lived in Sea Cliff for 45 years. They were longtime active members of Sea Cliff Gospel Chapel and joined First Presbyterian Church of Southold after moving to Greenport.

They are survived by their children, Susan and Scott; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Thurbers were interred March 30, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Deacon Fund at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, 53100 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971 (fpcsouthold.org/online-giving).