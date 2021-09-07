John R. ‘Jack’ Rudder

John R. “Jack” Rudder of Laurel died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. He was 78.

Jack was born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Flushing, N.Y., to Dorothy A. (Wanser) and John H. Rudder. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, attaining the rank of SP4 (T). He was part of the Tet Offensive from 1967 to 1968 with the 169th Armor-4th Infantry Division. During his service, he achieved the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Expert Badge (M-60 MG) and Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle).

In November 1986 Jack married Diane Christie in Mattituck.

He worked at Mullen Motors in Southold as a mechanic, at Plum Island from 1978 to 1991 as a boiler operator in the power plant and most recently he was a self-employed home improvement contractor from 1991 to 2015. He was a member of Greenport Fire Department Standard Hose Company for 15 years.

Predeceased by his sister, Ann Moore, Jack is survived by his wife, Diane; children Michele Rudder of Laurel, Debra Rudder of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Lisa Penny of Southold; grandchildren Marissa, Dylan, Evan, Belle and Tyler; and siblings Richard Rudder of Palm City, Fla., and Edward Rudder of Southold.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept.12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Graveside services with U.S. Army honors will be held Monday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

