John Scaramucci died Sept. 8, 2021, at his home in Mattituck. He was 73.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home.