Joseph T. Zito of Mattituck, N.Y., entered the presence of the Lord on Sept. 8, 2021, at age 65.

Joe was born to Joseph and Mimi (Fanara) Zito on Jan. 5, 1956, in Queens, N.Y.

Predeceased by his brother Frank, he leaves behind his beloved wife, Lorraine; daughter and son-in-law Lexie and Mattie Alvarado; sister and brother-in-law Cecilia and Steve Sutich; sister-in-law Carol Zito; sisters Maria and Sharon; and brother Lawrence.

Joe, larger than life, was a lover of people and a passionate servant of Jesus Christ.

A memorial celebration will be held at Community Christian Fellowship in Mattituck on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 612, Mattituck, NY 11952.

