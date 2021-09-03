June Marylynn Giuliani

June Marylynn Giuliani, age 70, of Powhatan, Va., formerly of Southold, passed away peacefully Aug. 25, 2021.

She married the love of her life, Albert Giuliani, in August 1976. Albert preceded her in death in 2011.

June was truly a servant of the Lord. She loved to love on people and was always available to help anyone in need. She had the most infectious laugh and those who knew her well always commented on her positive attitude. Her life was a living example of joy and love.

June is survived by her three sisters and brother-in-law, Rose Grattan, Mary Mott and Amy and David Albrecht; three daughters and son-in-law, Carmen Lawrence, Michelle Giuliani and Shannon and Bill Krier; grandchildren Ethan Lawrence, Carter Lawrence, Autumn Lawrence and Piper Brown-Krier; and her many nephews and nieces she loved dearly.

A celebration of her life will take place Sept. 25 at Passion Community Church in Powhatan. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

