Madeline Moran

9/21/1928-8/11/2021

Madeline Nicoll Moran passed away on Aug. 11, 2021, at the age of 92 at Peconic Landing in Greenport, where she had lived for 11 years.

She was the wife of Alexander D. Nicoll Jr., who died in 1989, and then married Thomas J. Moran in 1993. Thomas died in 2015. She was a teacher in the North Bellmore School District until her retirement in 1992.

She is survived by her four children, Stuart, Wesley and Gordon Nicoll and Jennifer Ghouse; and two granddaughters, Lauren and Kristen.

She started life in Astoria, Queens. She lived in Flushing, Merrick, Westbury and then retired to Shelter Island before moving to Greenport. It was a life well lived and she will be missed here on earth but there are many in heaven who are happy to see her.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service at 11. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

