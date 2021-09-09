Mattituck man arrested for running Bitcoin mining operation out of county office, Krupski warns of cuts to preservation initiative

The County Center in Riverside. (Credit: Google Maps)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, September 9:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

DA: Mattituck man, a county employee, ran Bitcoin mining operation in workspace, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars

Krupski: Don’t slash farmland preservation funds

Born after the twin towers fell, Southold girl tells powerful story of hope and loss in documentary film

Remembering 9/11: ‘At a loss for words’ at ground zero

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Riverhead woman seriously injured in crash involving drunken driver

Remembering 9/11: Firefighters who gave their lives trying to save others

NORTHFORKER

Our guide to making the ultimate 100% local North Fork sandwich

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Sept. 9

WEATHER

Expect heavy rain today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.