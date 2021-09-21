Mattituck student named National Merit semifinalist, Sandy Beach residents offer to fund sewer extension
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, September 21:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck student named semifinalist in prestigious academic competition
Sandy Beach residents offer funds for Greenport sewer extension
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Students ‘shaken up’ after packed school bus rear-ended on Flanders Road
Riverhead school district facing shortage of bus drivers
Girls Soccer: SWR drops battle of D-II front-runners
Riverhead Raceway: Emerling prevails in Miller Lite 200
NORTHFORKER
The Chequit, now in previews, features inspired menu from Chef Noah Schwartz
North Fork Dream Home: Views of Little Peconic Bay that you’ll never get tired of
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies early today with a chance of showers later and a high temperature of about 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.