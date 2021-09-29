Ned Micelli

Ned Micelli passed away on Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 88.

He was the devoted husband of Suzanne for 49 years; cherished father to Linda Revithas and Laura Pyner; grandfather to William Sheehan, Tommy Revithas, Nicholas Revithas, Landon Pyner and Madelyn Pyner; and great-grandfather to Nicolette Sheehan.

Ned was a Navy veteran, spent happy years working at United Airlines and then went on to create his own travel marketing company. After retiring to the North Fork, he served as president of the Peconic Seniors and several senior sports groups. He traveled the world.

Donations to the New York Marine Rescue Center are appreciated at nymarinerescue.org.

This is a paid notice.