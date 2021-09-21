Sandy Beach residents offer funds for Greenport sewer extension 

Sandy Beach residents have volunteered to contribute funds to help Greenport connect their neighborhood to the village sewer system.

At a village work session last Thursday, a spokesperson for the community presented letters of understanding and petitions signed by 24 out of 28 property owners in the area, committing to pay hook-up fees of $15,000 each “upon availability of the sewer line.” Altogether, the contributions would total $360,000.

“A Sandy Beach sewer line connection would help ensure future water quality in Greenport Village waters, which would benefit all village residents and increase the maritime tourist industry,” said Paul Elliott, president of the Sandy Beach Property Owners Association.

Mr. Elliott said five Sandy Beach property owners are currently seeking to raise their homes to prevent flooding in order to remain compliant with National Flood Insurance Protection requirements. He noted that historically, approval for such improvements has been predicated on property owners committing to upgrade their existing septic systems.

“Should the village commit to this creation of a Sandy Beach sewer line, it might be appropriate to offer these property owners an opportunity to proceed with their project under the assurance of our commitment to pay a $15,000 hook-up fee per home,” Mr. Elliott said.

Estimates made in 2017 placed the project’s cost at $1.1 million. But village administrator Paul Pallas said last week that there’s “no way to really know what the true number is” right now and it’s likely the price has gone up since then.

Mr. Pallas requested Village Board approval to accept a $390,000 Empire State Development grant for the sewer project, a notion supported by Sandy Beach property owners. Between the grant and residents’ contributions, the village could see as much as $750,000 in outside funding for the project.

“We have nothing to do except hope for a sewer line coming down into Sandy Beach Road,” said neighborhood resident Nancy Pope. “We want the sewer line … I thank this board for considering it and I look forward to a hopefully positive outcome on this situation.”