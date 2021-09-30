Southold Town Board candidates debate in lively forum, Art show features five generations of North Fork family
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, September 30:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town Board candidates debate in lively forum
‘Women in Art’ show, featuring works from five generations of the same family, opens Friday
Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 30, 2021
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Car explodes on EPCAL runway, where storm-damaged vehicles are being stored
Outdoor dining is here to stay in Riverhead Town
Police seek public’s help to locate missing 13-year-old
NORTHFORKER
Basso brings tapas and wine to new location in Mattituck
What to do with all that beautiful North Fork okra
For October, an issue dedicated to the hard work that makes our harvests possible
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.