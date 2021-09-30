Southold Town Board candidates debate in lively forum, Art show features five generations of North Fork family

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, September 30:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board candidates debate in lively forum

‘Women in Art’ show, featuring works from five generations of the same family, opens Friday

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 30, 2021

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Car explodes on EPCAL runway, where storm-damaged vehicles are being stored

Outdoor dining is here to stay in Riverhead Town

Police seek public’s help to locate missing 13-year-old

NORTHFORKER

Basso brings tapas and wine to new location in Mattituck

What to do with all that beautiful North Fork okra

For October, an issue dedicated to the hard work that makes our harvests possible

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.